New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Plantronics worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

