New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTB. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $400,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

