New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Patrick Industries worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 547.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,250,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,819 shares of company stock worth $3,654,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.