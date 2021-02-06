New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

