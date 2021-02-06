New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $28.91 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.81.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

