New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 23,500 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of GameStop worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.0% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in GameStop by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 129,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GameStop by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

