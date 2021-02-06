New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,400 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of NuVasive worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 233,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NuVasive by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 171,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.