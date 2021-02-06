New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,600 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 172,769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $591.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $35.35.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

