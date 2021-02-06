New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Kraton worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Proxima Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of KRA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

