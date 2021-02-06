Newborn Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBACU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NBACU) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50. 1,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

Newborn Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBACU)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities operating in Asia (excluding China) and the United States.

