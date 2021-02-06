News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.68. News has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

