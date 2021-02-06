News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

NWSA opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

