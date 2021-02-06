Newton (NEW) 1-Day Volume Tops $918,189.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Newton has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and $918,189.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

