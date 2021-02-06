NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Reaches $4.18 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $1,587.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,759,907,988 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

