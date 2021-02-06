Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) shares shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.40 and last traded at $80.40. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPRF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions in France, Germany, Norway, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

