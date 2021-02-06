NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO) Trading Down 4.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 218,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 221,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

About NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), DoubleTake, and Mobile Lens that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses, as well as an artificial intelligence for image capture systems.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology Corp. (NXO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.