NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $246,628.48 and $7,381.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,238.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.95 or 0.01164536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.24 or 0.00469525 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002274 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002837 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

NEXT.coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

