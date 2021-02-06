Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $486.71

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $486.71 and traded as high as $638.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 22,045 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 571.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 486.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The firm has a market cap of £564.09 million and a PE ratio of -229.63.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.