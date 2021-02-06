NEXT (NET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,872.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $14,872.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00392345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003625 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.