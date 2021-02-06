NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,288 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

