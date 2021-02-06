NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NEE stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

