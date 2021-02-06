NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after buying an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

