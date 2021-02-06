NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,745,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

