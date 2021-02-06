Nexus Price Up 35.5% Over Last Week (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $36.54 million and approximately $589,852.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,664,066 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

