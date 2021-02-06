NFTX One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.25 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, NFTX has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $119.57 or 0.00303023 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00185555 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064124 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00227073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00048075 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

NFTX Coin Trading

NFTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

