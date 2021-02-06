NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

