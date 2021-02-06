Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Shares Down 0.2%

Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)’s share price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.76 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 1,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMAF)

Nihon M&A Center Inc provides M&A support services for small and medium-sized companies in Japan and internationally. Its support services include reorganization, capital policies, MBO, etc. The company also offers buy-side and sell-side advisory, and intermediary services. Nihon M&A Center Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

