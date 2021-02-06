Nimiq Market Capitalization Reaches $35.71 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $760,214.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,158.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.21 or 0.04178939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00398334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.87 or 0.01197420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00468255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.28 or 0.00386668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00242488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00021218 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,997,142,513 coins and its circulating supply is 7,253,392,513 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

