Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0054 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $39.00 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.30 or 0.04195599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.60 or 0.00392481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01156508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.62 or 0.00467119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.32 or 0.00386619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00238221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,999,711,634 coins and its circulating supply is 7,255,961,634 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

