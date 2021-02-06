Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.72). Nine Energy Service posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NINE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE NINE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,335. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nine Energy Service as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

