Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $101,856,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $84,880,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $125,626,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $35,650,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $32,437,000.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $56.67 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

