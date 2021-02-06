Niobio Cash (NBR) Market Capitalization Reaches $54,383.11

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $54,383.11 and $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.