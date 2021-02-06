Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 11,340 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

