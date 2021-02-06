NIX (NIX) Market Cap Reaches $8.77 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One NIX token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 93.2% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $112,292.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,652.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.19 or 0.04133060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00395602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.01165521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00465121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.63 or 0.00382820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00239000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00021009 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,720,397 tokens. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars.

