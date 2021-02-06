NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 14,050 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

