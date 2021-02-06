NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 36,921 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,921 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.