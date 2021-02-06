NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 35,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

