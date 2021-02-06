NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 18,200 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $270.13 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $271.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. UBS Group upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

