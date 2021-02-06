NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,495 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,117 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.03.

CM opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

