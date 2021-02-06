NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 6,779 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 188,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $114.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.33. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

