NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 8,390 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Shares of CCI opened at $162.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.91.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

