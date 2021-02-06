NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,273 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.31% of PS Business Parks worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 585.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after acquiring an additional 807,275 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 43.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 22.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 101.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSB opened at $141.81 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $172.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

