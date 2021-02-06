NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,316 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cerner by 6.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter worth about $167,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Cerner by 17.5% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,346,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,315,000 after purchasing an additional 200,450 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 7.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.06.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

