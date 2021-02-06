NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 138,716 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Halliburton worth $11,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,974,416 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $481,692,000 after purchasing an additional 633,761 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after purchasing an additional 430,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,899,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.