NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $44.82.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.