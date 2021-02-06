NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after purchasing an additional 447,378 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,076,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 334,280 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,606,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

