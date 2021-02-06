NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,100.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,843,210. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.94. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

