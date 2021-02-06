NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $11.41 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,601,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN opened at $620.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.93 and a 200-day moving average of $416.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.