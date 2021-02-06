NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $13.09 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.18% of UGI worth $13,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $44.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

