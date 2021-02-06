NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 12,429.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.25% of Yamana Gold worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.52.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

